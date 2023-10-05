NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.81.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $362.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

