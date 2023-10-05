NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.