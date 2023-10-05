NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $180.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

