NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

