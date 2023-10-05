NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $309.39 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

