NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $819,000 Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 327,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OFG opened at $29.75 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $252,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $263,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,465 shares of company stock worth $4,003,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.