NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

