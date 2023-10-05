NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $447,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

