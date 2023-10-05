NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Baidu Stock Down 1.1 %

BIDU stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.