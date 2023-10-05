NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 47 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

