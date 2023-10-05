NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

