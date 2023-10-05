NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EWC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

