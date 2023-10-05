NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 275 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

