NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 62 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.10 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.86. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.