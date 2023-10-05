NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 633 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

