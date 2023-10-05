NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 701 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

