NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

GLW opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

