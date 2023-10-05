NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 61.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

