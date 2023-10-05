NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.68 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

