NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 1.5 %

KR opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

