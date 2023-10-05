Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $422.26 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.71 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.86.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.