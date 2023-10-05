OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $52.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 3102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $702.37 million, a P/E ratio of 334.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

