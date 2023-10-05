PDS Planning Inc Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

