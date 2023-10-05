PDS Planning Inc Takes $162,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

