PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

