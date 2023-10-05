PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $198.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.77.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

