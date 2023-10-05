Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

