Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 218,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

