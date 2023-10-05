Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

