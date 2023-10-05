Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

