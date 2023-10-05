Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

