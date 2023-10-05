PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.10

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 87663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $20,044,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

