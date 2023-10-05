Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

