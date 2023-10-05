Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.