Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

