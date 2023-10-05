Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

