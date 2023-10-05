Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $143.18 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

