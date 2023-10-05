Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LTC Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $40.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.