Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
Welltower Stock Up 3.0 %
WELL stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after buying an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
