RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $426.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.