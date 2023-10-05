Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

