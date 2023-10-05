Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

