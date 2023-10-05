River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.4% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63. The company has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

