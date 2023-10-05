River Street Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

