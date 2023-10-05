Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant Buys 1,526,316 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.