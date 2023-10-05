Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant Buys 1,526,316 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Roivant Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
