Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rollins by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 644,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rollins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

