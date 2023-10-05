Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.