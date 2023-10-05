Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.51

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 140852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

