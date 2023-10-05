Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

