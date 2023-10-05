Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 5.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,230,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 21,980,000 shares. Currently, 38.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 226.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

